Man serving multiple life sentences allegedly assaults inmate at Macomb County Correctional Facility

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man serving multiple life sentences is accused of assaulting a fellow inmate at the Macomb County Correctional Facility.

Patrick Selepak, 45, has been charged with assault with intent to murder and prisoner in possession of a weapon.

The assault of the fellow inmate happened on July 1, 2022, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Officials say Selepak is already serving multiple life sentences in connection to a 2006 case in which he pled guilty to multiple first-degree premeditated homicides.

During his probable cause conference, Selepak waived his preliminary examination.

He will be arraigned on March 27.

"Luckily, this man is already behind bars for the rest of his life. It is inconceivable that this individual would continue to engage in alleged criminal activity behind bars," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.