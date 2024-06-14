Man sentenced to probation in fatal shooting of Detroit police officer

(CBS DETROIT) - A Garden City man was sentenced to three years probation in connection with the 2019 fatal shooting of Detroit Police Sgt. Elaine Williams.

Eddie Ray-Jr. Johnson pleaded no contest to manslaughter with the agreement of probation. If violated, he will be sentenced to 57 months minimum to 95 months maximum to 15 years in prison, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities said Johnson and Williams were in a relationship.

Prosecutors said on June 2, 2019, Garden City police responded to a home on Belton Street where they found Williams dead inside the home and Johnson with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Johnson told police that Williams shot him and then he shot her during a struggle.

An investigation determined they went out with their neighbors to a local bar. The neighbors reported hearing the couple arguing when they returned home. One neighbor reported hearing multiple shots at the house and then saw Johnson walking out of the house with a gunshot wound.

Toxicology reports show Williams had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.240 at the time of her death, and Johnson had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.189.

Investigators found eight shell casings in the house identified as being fired from a .40 caliber pistol issued to Williams during her employment with DPD.

"I take all domestic violence cases very seriously. I also take my role as Prosecutor very seriously. The evidence was carefully considered by three veteran assistant prosecutors and myself. In this case, where both parties were shot with the same gun, the order of events is open to multiple interpretations. Considering our burden of proof, we believe this is an appropriate resolution. The decision to offer this plea to this defendant was not what we wanted to do, but it was the just thing to do," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.