Man Sentenced to Prison in Whitmer Kidnapping Plot

One of the men who plead guilty in the 2020 plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced to four years in federal prison.

Kaleb Franks is the second man to be convicted in the conspiracy plot, and also testified for the prosecution in two other trials. His cooperation was rewarded during sentencing, but was given a sentence longer than another man who plead guilty earlier.

The 28-year-old was a part of a group that intended to kidnap the Michigan governor ahead of the 2020 presidential election, with the goal to incite a civil war in the nation, preventing the election. The anti-government group believed Whitmer and other elected officials were infringing on the constitutional rights of Americans, especially during COVID-19 lockdowns. These men believed the COVID restrictions imposed by these leaders were tyrannical and the Constitution gave them the right to combat their efforts.

Franks' role in the conspiracy was to scope out Whitmer's vacation home in Elk Rapids. His testimony described the wild plan to kidnap the governor by boat, using a grenade launcher and other heavy artillery to fight off her security. He also testified he hoped to be killed in a shootout with police during the kidnapping. Federal agents had already infiltrated the group, with undercover agents and informants inside.

The government extremists were charged with conspiracy in other crimes. Frank will receive two years of time served for the time he has spent in custody since his October 2020 arrest.