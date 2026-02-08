Man sentenced after allegedly posting Facebook photo depicting Michigan judge in coffin

A 28-year-old man has been sentenced after an alleged Facebook photo posted last September depicted a Michigan judge in a coffin, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors said the New York City man posted the image, which showed Romeo District Court Judge Jennifer Andary in a coffin, with the caption, "Pray about this," on Sept. 14. The picture was reportedly used as his profile picture and background, according to the prosecutor's office.

"Another post allegedly contained a video of a pot being stirred, accompanied by music with lyrics stating, 'Judge in this town has bloodstains on his hands,'" the prosecutor's office said.

The man was charged with one count each of attempted unlawful posting of a message and attempted malicious use of telecommunications services, according to the prosecutor's office. The man pleaded no contest to both counts.

A New Baltimore, Michigan, judge sentenced him to probation on Thursday and ordered he have no contact with Andary or have any communication about her, the prosecutor's office said.

"Threats against judges undermine the rule of law and put public servants, court staff, and the community at risk," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a news release on Friday. "Such statements are taken seriously, because our justice system depends on respect for the independence and safety of the courts."