Man accused of running down family out for walk, opening fire, killing 3-year-old

A 21-year-old Delta Township, Michigan, man is accused of killing a child and injuring three adults after he hit a family with his vehicle who was out for a walk and then fired a weapon, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Alexander Lamar Banks Jr. was charged with homicide, four counts of felony firearm, three counts of assault with intent to murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent and possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

Eaton County deputies say that a family was out for a walk around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 near Green Meadows and Farmstead Lane in Delta Township when a vehicle struck the family. The driver then got out of his vehicle and fired numerous shots toward them, according to authorities. A bystander who tried to help was also attacked and seriously injured, deputies said.

A suspect was located by deputies and taken into custody with the help of the Michigan State Police.

A 3-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

A 72-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, authorities said. A 37-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were also hospitalized.

Banks is due back in court for a review hearing on April 20, prosecutors said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Eaton County Sheriff's Office at 517-243-9394.