Man runs down family out for walk, opens fire, killing child, Eaton County deputies say

A child was killed, and three adults were injured after a man ran down a family who was out for a walk and then fired a weapon, authorities said.

The suspect has been taken into custody and is at the Eaton County Jail pending a prosecutor's review, said the Eaton County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating.

Deputies say that a family was out for a walk Saturday morning near Green Meadows and Farmstead Lane in Delta Township when a vehicle struck the family. The suspect then got out of his vehicle and fired numerous shots toward them. A bystander who tried to help was also attacked and seriously injured.

When officers arrived, they immediately started assisting the four victims, while also looking for the suspect. A short time later, the suspect was located by deputies and taken into custody with the help of the Michigan State Police.

A young child was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

A 72-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. A 37-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were also hospitalized and reported to be in stable condition.

"At this time, investigators have every reason to believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community," deputies said. "Our hearts are with the victims and their families as they navigate this unimaginable tragedy."

Detectives ask that anyone who has information on the incident contact Detective Lieutenant Aaron Campbell at 517-243-9394.