Man fatally struck by vehicle amid running across Telegraph Road in Redford Township to catch bus, police say

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 68-year-old man from Detroit was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Redford Township Monday morning.

The incident happened at about 6:45 a.m. in the area of Telegraph and Five Mile roads. 

Police say the man was running across the eight lanes of Telegraph, likely trying to catch the bus, when he was hit. The driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with police. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not crossing a marked sidewalk.

Authorities do not believe alcohol or speed was a factor.

An investigation is ongoing.

