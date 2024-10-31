Man accused of robbing Michigan businesses while wearing clown mask

(CBS DETROIT) - A Westland man is accused of robbing three Wayne County businesses while wearing a clown mask.

According to an affidavit filed by the FBI with the United States District Court of Eastern Michigan, the man robbed businesses in Westland and Garden City on Oct. 27, 2024.

Officials say around 12:46 a.m. on Oct. 27, an Intimate Ideas store on Warren Road in Westland was robbed by a white man wearing a partial skeleton mask, a black jacket and dark pants. The man pulled a firearm from his waistband, pointed it at a store employee and demanded the clerk hand over money from the cash register. The robber opened the cash register himself and took approximately $422 before leaving.

United States District Court of Eastern Michigan

Later that same day, around 6:25 a.m., a man wearing a clown mask and green jacket attempted to McDonald's restaurant on Ford Road in Westland. Armed with a handgun, the man demanded money from the cash register. However, the restaurant was closed at the time, and employees could not comply. The man then grabbed the cash register in an attempt to open it as employees fled the store. The robber was unable to get any money and left the restaurant on foot.

Shortly after the robbery at McDonald's, police say a man wearing a clown mask entered a Shell gas station on Ford Road in Garden City and pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanding money from the cash register. The man told the clerk, "You got 30 seconds before I start shooting." The clerk handed over approximately $1,070, with the robber saying "thank you" before leaving the store and heading toward an apartment complex.

United States District Court of Eastern Michigan

Garden City police patrolling the area near the Shell gas station found a man matching the description of the robber sitting inside a vehicle outside of an apartment complex. The man, who was identified as Brendan Bonner, was taken into custody.

Inside Bonner's vehicle, police found a black, polymer P80, semiautomatic handgun, a clown mask and latex gloves. Bonner also had money wrapped in a rubber band in his pocket.

Police searched Bonner's Westland residence and found money, as well as clothing and a partial skeleton mask that matched what was worn during the robbery of Intimate Ideas.

United States District Court of Eastern Michigan

While searching Bonner's residence, police interviewed a person who was at the residence at the time of the search. That person told police that Bonner had taken a black and white mask and covered half his and used a gun that he made by ordering parts online. Bonner then allegedly told the person that he was going out to do a robbery. When Bonner returned to the residence, he reportedly said that he had robbed Intimate Ideas at gunpoint.

That person said Bonner cleaned the money so his fingerprints would not be on the cash. Bonner also told the individual that he did not bring his phone with him to the robbery "because he has knowledge of cell phone towers and GPS location."

That person also said Bonner left the home a second time with a clown mask and the same handgun.

During an interview with police, Bonner admitted to robbing all three businesses. He was then arrested.