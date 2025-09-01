Man rescued after injury and near fall at Mackinac Island cliffs

Climbing on the Mackinac Island cliffs is prohibited for safety reasons – but the cliffs on Michigan's iconic island became the site of an emergency and rescue effort Sunday.

Mackinac Island Fire Chief Jaston St. Onge related the circumstances in a social media post. While this was a successful rescue, the report said, time was running out. The man had a broken arm and was slipping from his position. Authorities believed there were only a few seconds before he fell further.

The call for emergency services was placed about 1:57 p.m. that day, with Mackinac Island fire and EMS crews sent to the scene. "Updates from dispatch while units were enroute was that the man was slipping and couldn't hold on much longer," the report said.

Some of the first responders went to the top of the cliff in case of a technical line rescue. Others were stationed at the base of the cliff with a ladder truck in an attempt to reach the man from below.

The ladder truck was able to reach the man, and a firefighter went up the ladder to assist the man in coming down.

Mackinac Island Police Department also assisted at the scene, as did crews from the Department of Public Works at the water treatment plant as they were "instrumental in the spotting of the man."

The victim was taken to the hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

"While climbing on the cliffs of Mackinac is prohibited, this is the second rescue this year and the 10th in the last 15 years," the report said.