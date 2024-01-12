Man pleads to involuntary manslaughter in 2021 fatal Royal Oak Township shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - On Jan. 12, Aurelius Juan Williams, pleaded no contest to charges of assault with intent to murder and involuntary manslaughter, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said.

Williams was charged along with Christian Armari Johnson in connection to a fatal shooting on June 6, 2021, at the Baymont Inn in Royal Oak Township.

Charges against Johnson, the alleged shooter, remain pending and set for trial in February, prosecutors said. Those charges include open murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

During his plea, the now 21-year-old Williams took responsibility for his part in the shooting, which resulted in the death of a 24-year-old victim and injured a 23-year-old, officials said.