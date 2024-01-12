Watch CBS News
Local News

Man pleads to involuntary manslaughter in 2021 fatal Royal Oak Township shooting

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 12, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 12, 2024 03:34

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - On Jan. 12, Aurelius Juan Williams, pleaded no contest to charges of assault with intent to murder and involuntary manslaughter, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said. 

Williams was charged along with Christian Armari Johnson in connection to a fatal shooting on June 6, 2021, at the Baymont Inn in Royal Oak Township.

Charges against Johnson, the alleged shooter, remain pending and set for trial in February, prosecutors said. Those charges include open murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

During his plea, the now 21-year-old Williams took responsibility for his part in the shooting, which resulted in the death of a 24-year-old victim and injured a 23-year-old, officials said.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 4:16 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.