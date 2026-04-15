Man with ties to Tren de Aragua gang pleads guilty in Michigan ATM robbery, feds say

A Venezuelan man, who federal officials say has ties to the Tren de Aragua gang, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit bank larceny in Michigan in an ATM robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Federal prosecutors say that on Oct. 12, 2025, Yosue Manuel Gonzalez-Moy, 24, and another person traveled from Illinois to Dexter, Michigan, to steal money from an ATM. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Moy used a counterfeit key and a cordless drill to open the ATM. However, Gonzalez-Moy and the other suspect left the scene when an alarm went off.

Federal officials say the second suspect crashed his car while trying to flee and later died from his injuries. Officials say the second suspect was identified from an Illinois Identification Card and a United States of America Employment Authorization Card that were found inside the vehicle.

Gonzalez-Moy, who Department of Homeland Security officials said entered the U.S. in 2023, was found in the back seat with injuries. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Gonzalez-Moy admitted to being associated with the Tren de Aragua gang and was attempting to break into the ATM on behalf of other members.

"Criminals who target financial systems through schemes like ATM Jackpotting will be identified and brought to justice," said Jennifer Runyan, special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. "The defendant, who was identified as an illegal alien and associate of Tren de Aragua (TdA), a transnational organized crime syndicate from Venezuela, manipulated an ATM machine in our community, in an attempt to unlawfully access currency.

"I want to be clear: No matter the scheme, when there is a federal nexus, the FBI will work with our partners to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle operations of those involved. I commend the dedicated members of FBI Detroit and our law enforcement partners for their work in holding this individual accountable and protecting our homeland."

Gonzalez-Moy faces up to five years in prison.