Man with ties to Tren de Aragua gang accused of Dexter ATM robbery, feds say

A Venezuelan national with alleged ties to the Tren de Aragua gang is charged in connection with the failed robbery of an ATM at a Dexter, Michigan, bank that ended in a fatal crash in a chase with county deputies, according to the FBI.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan and unsealed Wednesday, Yosue Manuel Gonzalez-Moy, 24, and unidentified co-conspirators associated with Tren de Aragua, attempted to rob a Chelsea State Bank branch's ATM on Oct. 12, 2025.

Moy, who Department of Homeland Security officials said entered the U.S. in 2023, is charged with conspiracy to commit bank larceny.

According to the FBI, at around 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 12, Washtenaw County sheriff's deputies responded to Chelsea State Bank at 7101 Dexter-Ann Arbor Road in Dexter for a report of a suspect, who was later identified as Moy. An alarm company employee told deputies that they observed a male suspect, who was wearing blue pants and a blue hooded sweatshirt, tampering with the ATM.

The alarm company employee later told deputies that the suspect drove away from the bank in a red Chevrolet vehicle with a dealer's license plate and gave authorities the vehicle's possible plate number.

As deputies were en route to the bank, they saw a red Chevrolet matching the vehicle's description traveling in the opposite direction.

Federal officials say deputies pulled over the Chevrolet and instructed the driver, who is identified as a "Co-conspirator 1" in the criminal complaint, to roll down his window, but he allegedly refused.

The driver eventually rolled down his window and turned the vehicle off, the FBI alleges, before leaning out of the driver's side window, restarting the car and speeding off.

"The deputies re-initiated their pursuit of the red Chevy," said FBI Special Agent Michael J. Stepp, in the criminal complaint. "At one point, the red Chevy was traveling at 74 miles per hour in a posted 50 mile per hour zone. As the red Chevy drove over a hill, CC-1 lost control of the red Chevy and crashed head-on into a tree."

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the driver pinned inside, unresponsive, with "labored and irregular breathing."

The driver was taken to the University of Michigan hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries. Federal officials say the driver was identified from an Illinois Identification Card and a United States of America Employment Authorization Card that were found inside the vehicle.

Deputies found Moy in the back seat and said he suffered "significant injuries" and was taken to the University of Michigan hospital.

While searching the vehicle, deputies say they found an iPhone, and later recovered along the road a device that matched the description of a device that Moy was seen on security footage attempting to install in the ATM, as well as a circuit board.

According to the FBI, a review of security video from the bank, Moy approached the key lock of the ATM and easily opened the lower access door. Moy then opened the top portion of the ATM. MOY then reached into the right-side of the ATM before he closed it and appeared to lock door. Moy then hurriedly returned to the red Chevy and the red Chevy drove away."

Moy returned roughly 20 minutes later, accessing the ATM in the same manner.

"At a later point, Moy retrieved a black box with a white stripe and cord from the rear of the red Chevy. The black box with the white stripe appeared to match the same device that deputies recovered while searching the patch of travel of the red Chevy," according to the criminal complaint.

The FBI alleges Moy is seen on security footage placing the box with a white stripe inside the ATM, and appears to have installed a cord in the same area by using a cordless drill. Moy is allegedly seen holding a cellphone and a cordless drill as he closes the ATM before leaving in the red Chevrolet.

Moy was interviewed by deputies with the help of a translator while at the hospital on Oct. 12, and initially denied participating in the ATM break-in, the FBI said, claiming he was sleeping in the back seat of the car when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop. When deputies told Moy that they had security footage that showed the attempted robbery and that he was seen in the footage looking at the camera, authorities say Moy admitted that he was lying and said he was "worried about being deported."

Investigators say Moy told deputies he was involved with the Tren de Aragua gang in Chicago and that the gang "blackmailed him into robbing ATMs." Moy went to tell investigators that Tren de Aragua members "provided him a route which identified ATMs to rob and that the Chelsea State Bank ATM was the first ATM on the route," and that the route information was stored on a phone, said Stepp.

During the interview, Moy stated to investigators that after initially gaining access to the ATM, he turned the machine off and on, left the area, and waited to see if police would arrive, according to the FBI. Moy said he then returned to the ATM, opened its access door, and opened a box in the ATM, where he found a USB port and "attempted to connect a device that acted as an antenna."

Moy explained to investigators that while the device was connected to the ATM, "co-conspirators could access the ATM remotely," and said that "co-conspirators would send him a passcode that would allow him to withdraw all of the currency inside the ATM," according to the FBI.

According to the criminal complaint, Moy told deputies that he gained access to the ATM by using a key that was provided by Tren de Aragua members in Chicago.

Moy told deputies that he was unable to withdraw money because an alarm triggered before he could plug in the device. During the chase with deputies, Moy said that the driver told him to throw his phone, the other devices and the ATM key out the window, according to the FBI.