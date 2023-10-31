Man missing since Oct. 3 after discharge from Detroit hospital

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are seeking assistance locating a man who hasn't been seen in four weeks after he was discharged from a local hospital.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Robert Dunlap,40, was discharged from a local hospital in the 22100 block of Moross at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Dunlap was last seen wearing a red, gray and black "Ralph Lauren Polo" coat, gray sweatpants and cream-colored "Puma" shoes.

His brother told police that he suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and has seizures.

In addition, Dunlap is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 180 to 200 lbs., with brown eyes, black hair and a beard. He also has the word "Amber " tattooed on his upper right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501.