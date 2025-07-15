18-year-old accused of making false 911 call, brandishing gun in Monroe, Michigan

An 18-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning after authorities say he made a false 911 call and brandished his gun in Monroe, Michigan.

According to the Monroe Public Safety Department, police responded after a man reported that a teenager pointed a gun at him during a conversation near East Lorain Street and Michigan Avenue. They also received an anonymous tip that the gun was thrown in a dumpster.

The investigation led police to a drainage ditch where they found the 18-year-old hiding. Police uncovered a 9mm handgun with the man and the phone that was used to make the 911 call.

The man was taken into custody at about 2 a.m. on Monday and is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, brandishing a firearm and misuse of the 911 system.

Police said no one was hurt. An investigation is ongoing.