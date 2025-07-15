Watch CBS News
Local News

18-year-old accused of making false 911 call, brandishing gun in Monroe, Michigan

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Memorial for Eastpointe McDonald's manager; Lions training camp tickets; other top stories
Memorial for Eastpointe McDonald's manager; Lions training camp tickets; other top stories 04:00

An 18-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning after authorities say he made a false 911 call and brandished his gun in Monroe, Michigan.

According to the Monroe Public Safety Department, police responded after a man reported that a teenager pointed a gun at him during a conversation near East Lorain Street and Michigan Avenue. They also received an anonymous tip that the gun was thrown in a dumpster.

The investigation led police to a drainage ditch where they found the 18-year-old hiding. Police uncovered a 9mm handgun with the man and the phone that was used to make the 911 call.

The man was taken into custody at about 2 a.m. on Monday and is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, brandishing a firearm and misuse of the 911 system.

Police said no one was hurt. An investigation is ongoing.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.