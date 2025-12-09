Man listed on FBI terrorist watch list arrested after traffic stop in Southeast Michigan

A man whom the FBI suspected of being a member of the MS-13 gang was taken into custody after a traffic stop in Macomb County, Michigan, police said.

The Shelby Township Police Department said one of its officers did a traffic stop about 12:13 p.m. Friday in the area of West Utica Road and Dequnidre Road. The driver presented an identification card from El Salvador to the officer.

A records check then "identified the driver, Walter Ceron Linares, as a possible member of a terrorist organization, with instructions to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation," police said.

The FBI was immediately contacted. The agency told Shelby Township officers that the man "was a suspected MS-13 gang member currently on their terrorist watch list," the police report said.

Linars was taken into custody without incident and turned over to agents from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Detroit Station. The man will be processed for deportation, Chief Patrol Agent John R. Morris said in a social media post about the case.

MS-13 is the common name for an international criminal gang also known as Mara Salvatrucha.

"Our top priority is keeping Shelby Township safe. We work every day to identify and stop individuals involved in violent crime, organized criminal activity, or any threat of terrorism before it reaches our community. Through proactive policing, strong partnerships with state and federal agencies, and constant vigilance, we remain committed to ensuring that those who intend to harm others will find no place to operate in Shelby Township," Shelby Township Chief of Police Robert J. Shelide said about the arrest.