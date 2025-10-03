Man killed while walking across I-75 in Auburn Hills, police say

A man was killed Friday overnight while walking across southbound I-75 near his Auburn Hills hotel, police said.

The crash happened at around 12:56 a.m. Friday on southbound I-75 and Chrysler Drive, according to police.

Police said the 40-year-old man from Oakland County was wearing dark-colored clothing and crossing southbound I-75 when he was struck by a black Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 40-year-old Ohio man.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim deceased from injuries sustained in the crash. The man had been staying at a hotel adjacent to the freeway, police said.

Investigators said the driver of the Jetta stopped after the crash, called 911, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The crash is being investigated by the Southeast Oakland County Crash Investigation Team, which is comprised of crash investigators.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Auburn Hills police at 248-370-9460.