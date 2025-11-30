Watch CBS News
Man, 40, killed in targeted shooting at Southfield hotel, police say

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

Police in Southfield, Michigan, are investigating after a 40-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a hotel in Southfield, Michigan, on Sunday morning.

Officials said officers responded to the incident at Radisson Hotel, located at 26555 Telegraph Rd., around 2:47 a.m. They found the man, from Detroit, in the parking lot.

According to police, the man was shot multiple times. He later died. 

Investigators said the shooting was targeted and the suspect knew the man, though it hasn't been disclosed whether an arrest has been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.

