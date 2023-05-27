Man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-94 in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 23-year-old man from Detroit has died after being ejected from his vehicle in a crash on I-94 Friday evening.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened at about 6 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 94 at Tarnow Street.

The Detroit Regional Communication Center received calls of a car that was "completely smashed." Police found the man lying in the right lane near the crash scene.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say no other vehicle was involved in the crash.

"We had hoped to have a holiday weekend where no one died on our roads in the district." said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "We didn't even make it an hour, when we are having to notify a family of the loss of a loved one. Please slow down and wear your seat belt. Your life depends on it."