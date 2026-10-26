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Man killed in Detroit shooting on the city's west side, police say

By
Karma Sabbah
Karma Sabbah
Web Producer
Karma Sabbah is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. Karma is a multilingual journalist with a background in video production and content creation. She graduated with a Master of Science in Health, Environment, and Science Journalism from Medill at Northwestern University in 2024, and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from NDU in Lebanon in 2022.
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Karma Sabbah

/ CBS Detroit

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A man was found dead after a shooting in Detroit's west side on Monday, police say.

Detroit police officers were dispatched at approximately 1:39 p.m. to the 12800 block of Livernois Avenue to a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police say.

According to police, medics arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

The Detroit Police Department is still investigating this incident and asks that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP, Detroit Rewards TV or the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.

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