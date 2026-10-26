Man killed in Detroit shooting on the city's west side, police say

A man was found dead after a shooting in Detroit's west side on Monday, police say.

Detroit police officers were dispatched at approximately 1:39 p.m. to the 12800 block of Livernois Avenue to a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police say.

According to police, medics arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

The Detroit Police Department is still investigating this incident and asks that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP, Detroit Rewards TV or the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.