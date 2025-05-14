Watch CBS News
Man injured in shooting near Lodge Freeway in Detroit

A 64-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot on Wednesday near the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

According to Michigan State Police, authorities received calls at about 2:35 p.m. near the freeway and Eight Mile Road. First responders located the man from Birmingham, Michigan, suffering from a gunshot wound, and his vehicle with several bullet holes.

Police say the man was alert and conscious and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

MSP says the motive and the suspect's identity are unknown. An investigation is ongoing.

"This investigation is in the beginning stages, and we have a lot of unanswered questions," MSP 1st Lt. Mike Shaw said in a statement. "We are still gathering evidence on scene, working on interviews with witnesses, and working to reopen the freeway. Anyone with information is asked to call 855.MICH.TIP or Crime Stoppers 800-SPEAK UP."  

