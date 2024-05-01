Watch CBS News
Man injured after explosion in Metro Detroit home

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man was seriously injured on Wednesday after an explosion inside his home in Sterling Heights.

Police responded to a home on Canal Road, where they said a man was working on something in his home when the explosion happened.

The cause of the explosion and what the man was working on is unknown.

Michigan State Police's bomb squad responded to the scene for further investigation.

Police did not release any further information.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

First published on May 1, 2024 / 10:35 PM EDT

