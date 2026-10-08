Man in custody after robbery at Bank of America in Flat Rock, police say

A man was taken into custody on Wednesday morning shortly after a bank robbery in Flat Rock, Michigan, police say.

A teller at Bank of America on Telegraph Road called 911 about 9:20 a.m. to report that a bank robbery had just occurred, and that the suspect was running away from the location, the Flat Rock Police Department reported.

As officers were responding to the area, a Flat Rock detective saw a man who matched the description of the suspect crossing Telegraph Road and heading westbound toward the viaduct. The man was carrying a backpack.

The man continued walking fast along Telegraph Road, and then walked through a hole in the fence behind Jet's Pizza and the former Jim's Butcher Shop.

At about 9:30 a.m., police said, officers from the Flat Rock, Rockwood, and Gibraltar police departments saw the man in a parking lot behind the butcher shop building. The police ordered him to the ground. He dropped the backpack. Police found a pellet gun and a large amount of cash when searching him and the backpack.

The man was arrested without further incident and taken to the Flat Rock Police Department.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and plan to present the case to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of charges.