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Man surrenders after shooting at bailiffs in Detroit barricade situation

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

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Detroit police say a 39-year-old man surrendered to police after he fired shots at bailiffs who were serving an eviction notice, leading to an hours-long barricade situation on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 18000 block of Stoepel Street. 

Deputy Chief Arnold Williams says after firing shots, the man barricaded himself inside the home, prompting responding officers to "secure the scene." Williams says DPD's crisis negotiation team negotiated with the man, and he eventually surrendered after about four hours.

Williams says the man was the sole occupant of the residence and is believed to have been in the home illegally.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

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