CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 25, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 25, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 25, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle Monday night.

The unidentified victim was found at about 10:58 p.m. on Monday, July 24, near Norfolk Street and Ward Avenue.

No other information has been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.