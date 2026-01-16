Man found dead in Pittsfield Township ditch, police say

A man was found dead, lying in a ditch, Tuesday afternoon in Washtenaw County, Michigan, local police reported.

Pittsfield Township Police and Fire Departments were sent about 3:44 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Michigan Avenue near Old State Road on a report of a man in the ditch. When first responders arrived, police said, they found the 64-year-old man with a bicycle near him.

The Pittsfield Township Fire Department and Huron Valley Ambulance provided emergency medical assistance; however, police said the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene. The body was taken to the University of Michigan, where the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner's Office did an autopsy.

Motorists were asked to avoid that area of Michigan Avenue during the initial investigation.

"At this time, the on-scene investigation found nothing suspicious in nature, no traumatic injuries were observed, and nothing was found to indicate the individual was involved in a traffic crash," police said Thursday.

Officers ask that anyone who was in the area at the time and may have more information, contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department. Those numbers are detective bureau at 734-822-4958; front desk at 734-822-4911; or Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911 ext. 8

"We extend our condolences to the individual's loved ones during this difficult time," police said.