Eastern Michigan professor suspended after sting arrest, Vance returns to state and more top stories

Eastern Michigan professor suspended after sting arrest, Vance returns to state and more top stories

Eastern Michigan professor suspended after sting arrest, Vance returns to state and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 44-year-old man was found dead inside a home on Thursday after a fire in Detroit.

Crews responded to the fire at about 4:32 p.m. in the 18000 block of Patton Street.

The Detroit Fire Department told CBS News Detroit that the man was found in the basement. The victim's mother was able to exit the home.

Authorities say crews did not see anyone else trapped in the home.

Officials did not release any additional information.