Man fatally shot in Howell; suspect in custody

HOWELL, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in Howell on Friday, police said.

Howell police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West St. just after midnight on Friday, Aug. 11, on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man dead.

Officers closed the area to investigate.

A suspect is in custody, and police say there is no threat to the public.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Livingston County EMS and Michigan State Police assisted Howell officers at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information is available at this time.