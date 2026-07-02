Man fatally shot during fight outside Detroit elementary school, one person in custody

One person was taken into custody after a man was fatally shot on Thursday outside an elementary school, according to police.

Detroit police say that at about 5:15 p.m., officers with DPD's seventh precinct responded to the Chrysler Elementary School. A preliminary investigation revealed that three men were involved in a fight when one of the men shot another.

Police say the shooter has a certified pistol license. He was taken into custody, and a firearm was recovered.

The names and ages of the shooter and victim have not been released.

The incident is under investigation.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Detroit Public School Community District for comment and is awaiting a response.