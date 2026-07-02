Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally shot during fight outside Detroit elementary school, one person in custody

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

One person was taken into custody after a man was fatally shot on Thursday outside an elementary school, according to police.

Detroit police say that at about 5:15 p.m., officers with DPD's seventh precinct responded to the Chrysler Elementary School. A preliminary investigation revealed that three men were involved in a fight when one of the men shot another.

Police say the shooter has a certified pistol license. He was taken into custody, and a firearm was recovered.

The names and ages of the shooter and victim have not been released.

The incident is under investigation.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Detroit Public School Community District for comment and is awaiting a response.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue