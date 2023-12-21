Man fatally shot by police on Detroit's west side

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department says a man was fatally shot by police, and an officer was injured Wednesday night on the city's west side.

The incident happened at about 10:15 p.m. in the area of Fenkell Avenue and Southfield Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that police spotted a vehicle failing to use a turn signal, prompting a traffic stop. Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said the driver did not have a license and tried to pull off.

"The officer instinctively reached his leg in, he stepped on the brake, tried to hold him [the driver], he was dragged about 20 yards," Fitzgerald said. "The officer's partner ran up along the side, and he attempted to deploy his taser -- it did not take effect -- and that's when the driver put the car back in reverse, drove backward, dragging the officer again."

Fitzgerald said one of the officers pulled out his gun and fired one round, hitting the driver in the chest.

The driver was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The officer who was dragged was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say a passenger was inside the vehicle at the time and has been taken into custody.

A firearm with an extended magazine was found inside the vehicle as well as cannabis that appeared to be "packaged for sale," Fitzgerald said.