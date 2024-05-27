Man fatally shot by Detroit police amid exchange of gunfire

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police say two people have died on Monday, including an armed man who was shot by officers.

At about 4:05 p.m., police responded to a home on Beaconsfield Street on Detroit's east side.

Police Chief James White says that a preliminary investigation revealed responding officers saw two women outside of the home yelling that someone had been shot in the head. Upon entering, officers encountered a man whom they said was armed.

White says the man was fatally shot amid an exchange of gunfire. Officers fired at least three shots.

He says the man was suffering from a mental illness.

The other person who was shot before officers arrived has died, and a woman was injured.

An investigation is ongoing.