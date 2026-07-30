Man fatally shot after confrontation with Macomb County deputies

A Macomb County deputy fatally shot a man who was armed with a weapon and charged toward officers, the sheriff's office said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting began about 12:02 p.m. Thursday, when deputies spotted a man who was wanted by the Chesterfield Township Police Department in the area of 26 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

Township police said they were looking for someone in connection with a felonious assault and fleeing and eluding incident; the suspect was armed and "believed to be experiencing a possible altered mental state," authorities said.

The man failed to comply with the deputies' orders and backed his vehicle into a patrol motorcycle.

"During the encounter, one deputy discharged their firearm," authorities said.

The suspect sped off westbound on 26 Mile Road, and deputies followed.

A short time later, the suspect stopped his vehicle in the roadway and got out while armed with a weapon, the report said. In response, one deputy discharged their firearm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the aftermath, 26 Mile Road was temporarily closed at Gratiot Avenue in Lenox Township. The road was also temporarily closed from Card Road to Broughton Road in Macomb Township.

The shooting investigation was turned over to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, in keeping with department policy.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident," the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.