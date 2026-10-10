Man, 40, dies after 2-vehicle crash in Rochester Hills, sheriff's office says

A 40-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Rochester Hills, Michigan, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Saturday. According to officials, the man died at a hospital from causes "not directly related" to the injuries he sustained in the collision.

Investigators said the Shelby Township, Michigan, man was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on West Hamlin Road on Thursday evening. The Jeep was allegedly straddling the through lane and center turn lane as it traveled toward Crooks Road.

According to the sheriff's office, the man failed to "properly navigate" around a 2025 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck stopped in the eastbound through lane of West Hamlin Road, resulting in the crash.

The man appeared to have sustained minor injuries and was conscious, alert and talking with first responders as he was treated at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment, where he died on Friday afternoon.

Officials said alcohol use contributed to the man's death.

The driver of the Dodge sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.