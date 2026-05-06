Man dies after crashing vehicle into Canton market building, police say

One person is dead at the scene after a car crashed into a market building in Canton, Michigan.

The crash happened about 7:12 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Sheldon Road and Sheldon Center, the Canton Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they found the driver, a 44-year-old Canton resident, was dead at the scene. There was also significant damage to the building from the impact.

A juvenile passenger, whose age was not given, was also in the vehicle. The passenger was taken to an area hospital and reported to be in stable condition for injuries.

The Canton Police Department's Accident Investigation Team is reviewing the circumstances of the crash.

Sheldon Road remained closed in both directions between Arlington Road and Sheldon Center at 9:39 a.m. while the on-site investigation took place.

This is a developing story. CBS Detroit will provide additional details when they are available.