Man dies after becoming trapped in car hauler in Eastpointe

A man has died as a result of injuries sustained when he became stuck in a car hauler in Eastpointe, Michigan.

The accident was reported about 6 p.m. Wednesday near Gravity Auto Sales on Gratiot Avenue near 10 Mile Road. Eastpointe fire and police crews were called to the scene, with first responders remaining in the area for several hours. The man had become pinned between the wall of the trailer and the mechanics of the lift, according to reports at the scene.

An Eastpointe Fire Department officer said the injuries to the victim were fatal.

Additional details are not yet available.