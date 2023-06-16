Man dies after loose tire strikes pick-up on I-75 at Davison Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 63-year-old Clarkston man has died after a loose tire strikes his pick-up, causing a crash Friday on Interstate 75 at Davison Freeway.

Michigan State Police say the driver was traveling northbound on the freeway when another vehicle traveling southbound lost a tire. A preliminary investigation reveals the tire crossed the median wall and struck the 63-year-old's vehicle in the windshield.

Police found the pick-up against the wall with the driver unconscious inside.

"The roof of the vehicle was caved in and prevented personnel from accessing the driver for treatment. Troopers utilized a chain and pulled the vehicle away from the wall and successfully removed the victim from the driver's compartment as he needed immediate care," MSP tweeted.

MSP says the man died from his injuries in the hospital.

Police say the 34-year-old driver in the other vehicle is cooperating.

Northbound I-75 was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

An investigation is ongoing.