Man dies after being thrown from snowmobile in Upper Peninsula, police say

A man died after being thrown from his snowmobile in a crash over the weekend in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Michigan State Police said.

Police say the crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 28 on West Green Shack Road near South Chippewa Hunt Club Row in Whitefish Township in Chippewa County.

Investigators say the snowmobile, which was being operated by a 62-year-old man from Eckerman, was traveling southbound on West Green Shack Road when it hit an embankment, causing the snowmobile to go airborne and ejecting the driver.

A witness attempted to provide emergency medical aid to the driver, but the man died at the scene, police said.

Troopers say speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Whitefish Township fire and EMS crews, as well as Chippewa County Central Dispatch, assisted MSP at the scene.