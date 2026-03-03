Watch CBS News
Man dies after being thrown from snowmobile in Upper Peninsula, police say

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

A man died after being thrown from his snowmobile in a crash over the weekend in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Michigan State Police said. 

Police say the crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 28 on West Green Shack Road near South Chippewa Hunt Club Row in Whitefish Township in Chippewa County.

Investigators say the snowmobile, which was being operated by a 62-year-old man from Eckerman, was traveling southbound on West Green Shack Road when it hit an embankment, causing the snowmobile to go airborne and ejecting the driver. 

A witness attempted to provide emergency medical aid to the driver, but the man died at the scene, police said. 

Troopers say speed appears to be a factor in the crash. 

Whitefish Township fire and EMS crews, as well as Chippewa County Central Dispatch, assisted MSP at the scene. 

