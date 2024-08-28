Man dies after being electrocuted by downed wire in Detroit

Storms cause damage in Michigan, former employee sues Detroit Marriott and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a man's death on Wednesday after he was electrocuted by a downed wire on the city's east side.

Police responded to the incident in the 4200 block of Holcomb Street. Investigators did not provide any further details at this time.

"We are aware of the incident on Detroit's East Side and are working with DPD to investigate the cause. We will be releasing a formal statement soon," a DTE spokesperson said in a statement.

The incident comes after powerful storms in Southeast Michigan on Tuesday brought down trees and power lines.