Man dies after being electrocuted by downed wire in Detroit

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a man's death on Wednesday after he was electrocuted by a downed wire on the city's east side.

Police responded to the incident in the 4200 block of Holcomb Street. Investigators did not provide any further details at this time.

"We are aware of the incident on Detroit's East Side and are working with DPD to investigate the cause. We will be releasing a formal statement soon," a DTE spokesperson said in a statement.

The incident comes after powerful storms in Southeast Michigan on Tuesday brought down trees and power lines.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

