1 dead, 1 in custody after domestic-related shooting in Port Huron

A 23-year-old man died as a result of his injuries in a shooting Wednesday night in Port Huron, Michigan, according to local police.

In the aftermath of the altercation, a 40-year-old woman was taken into custody and lodged at the St. Clair County Jail, police said.

The Port Huron Police Department responded to a call of a domestic disturbance about 11:21 p.m. in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue, according to the report. When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police began CPR and other life-saving steps until Tri-Hospital EMS arrived. Medics took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An 11-year-old child was also at the home during the incident, and was found unharmed, police said.

The Port Huron Major Crimes Unit, along with Port Huron Police Detectives and the Michigan State Police Crime Lab, were at the scene.

Officers are still working the case, and ask that anyone with information to help in the investigation contact the Port Huron Police Department at 810-984-8415 or the Port Huron Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at 810-984-5383.