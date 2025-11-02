Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead, his sibling in custody after shooting on Detroit's west side

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

A man is dead and his sibling is in custody after a shooting on the west side of Detroit Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting on the 16800 block of Linwood Street around 12:10 p.m. 

Police said a man in his 50s was killed in the incident, and his sibling, also a man in his 50s, was taken into custody. 

Investigators are working to learn what led to the shooting.

As of Sunday afternoon, no other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit to learn more. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue