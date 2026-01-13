Man dead after struck by vehicle in Westland, police say

A pedestrian is dead after he was struck by a vehicle Monday evening in Westland, Michigan.

The crash happened about 6:36 p.m. near the intersection of Newburgh Road and Ford Road. The Westland Police Department, which is investigating, said officers responded to a call of a person struck and injured by a vehicle. The victim, a 67-year-old Westland man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, officers said.

Police ask that anyone who was a witness or has information that can assist in the investigation call the Westland Police Department Traffic Bureau at 734-722-9633.