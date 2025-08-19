Man charged with resisting arrest after attempting to block Dundee police officer from reaching into vehicle

A man was arrested on a charge of resisting and obstructing an officer after police say he refused to cooperate with officers during a traffic stop in Dundee, Michigan.

The circumstances began about 3:15 p.m. Saturday near the Golf Ridge subdivision in the village. Dundee Police Officer Josh Stump made a traffic stop for a vehicle that did not have a registration plate, and asked the 54-year-old driver for his driver's license and registration.

But according to the Dundee police report, the man refused to follow directions, insisting that he was "traveling," not "driving." He also claimed to be a "Michigan national" and that he did not have to comply with the police officer's directions.

In response to the circumstances, the officer requested a supervisor to respond to the scene and Dundee Police Sgt. Bryan Sparks arrived to assist.

The sergeant then made several requests for the driver to get out of the vehicle, but police said the driver continued being uncooperative, insisting that the village police chief or the county sheriff respond to the scene.

The driver then locked his vehicle door and began to roll up the window. The sergeant was able to grab the driver's arm and shoulder, preventing the window from being closed, and was able to unlock the vehicle's doors. In the meantime, the officer entered the vehicle from the passenger side and turned off the ignition. The two then got the driver out of the vehicle.

"At this point, the driver then complied and was taken into custody without further incident. Officers then discovered the subject was wanted on several warrants from other jurisdictions in Michigan," the report said.

The man was arrested and taken to Monroe County Jail on expected charges of resisting and obstructing police, traffic violations, and active warrants from agencies outside of Monroe County.