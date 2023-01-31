Man charged with burning Macomb County work van

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is charged after authorities say he intentionally burned a work van belonging to Macomb County.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Jessie Young allegedly set the van on fire at about 2 a.m. on Jan. 29, causing potential damage to the parking structure connected to the administration building in the county's central campus.

The Mt Clemens Fire Department and Macomb County Sheriff's Office responded to the reported fire and were able to extinguish the fire.

Young was charged with third-degree arson and fourth-degree arson. He was arraigned and given a $100,000 cash/surety bond. He is ordered to wear a GPS tether if released.

A preliminary conference is scheduled for Feb. 7.

"I would like to thank Mt. Clemens Fire Department and the Macomb County Sheriff's Department for their quick response in this matter," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement.