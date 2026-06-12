Man charged with murder in stabbing death of Clinton Township woman

A Clinton Township, Michigan, man is accused of the stabbing death of a woman he was alleged to have been in a relationship with, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

Al Fairfax, 40, was arraigned on Thursday in 41-B District Court in Clinton Township.

The prosecutor's office said Fairfax was allegedly in a relationship with the victim, Shamekia Kelly, 36, of Clinton Township. She failed to report to work on March 23, and a concerned individual reported the situation to the police. Clinton Township police went to her home on March 24 to check on her and discovered Kelly was dead with multiple stab wounds.

Police investigators also learned her 2019 Chevrolet Malibu, cellular phone and keys were missing.

Fairfax faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder and felony murder, both of which are punishable by life in prison; in addition to unlawful driving away in a motor vehicle and larceny in a building. He is also charged with a habitual offender – fourth offense notice, which is an aggravating sentencing factor.

Bond was denied at arraignment, and Fairfax was remanded back into custody. A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 23.

"The allegations in this case describe a brutal act of violence that claimed the life of a young woman. We are committed to pursuing justice on behalf of the victim and stand with her family during this difficult time," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.