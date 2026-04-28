Man charged with murder after double-fatal crash during Clinton Township police pursuit

A Macomb County, Michigan, man is now charged with murder following a crash during a police pursuit in Clinton Township that resulted in the deaths of two men.

Keith Blackwell, 54, of Sterling Heights, was arraigned Monday on two counts of second-degree murder, prosecutors said. Blackwell was initially charged in March with two counts of first-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer and two counts of reckless driving. At his arraignment Monday, a judge increased Blackwell's bond to $200,000.

The police chase happened around 2:30 a.m. on March 14 and ultimately led to the deaths of Richard Talley, 23, of Roseville, and Joshua Jones, 24, of Southfield.

Prosecutors say that Clinton Township police saw Blackwell speeding southbound on Gratiot Avenue. Officers tried to do a traffic stop on the 2002 Jeep Cherokee with emergency lights and sirens activated, but the suspect continued southbound on Gratiot Avenue at speeds exceeding 100 mph, according to prosecutors.

The Cherokee then collided with a Volvo S60 that was southbound on 14 Mile Road. Talley and Jones were both in the Volvo. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

"There is simply no excuse for failing to stop for law enforcement. The Michigan legislature needs to finalize legislation to impose mandatory prison time for those who flee law enforcement, thereby endangering the public. We have seen too many lives lost," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

In a separate case, Blackwell was arraigned on charges of third-degree home invasion and aggravated stalking after prosecutors say he entered a Mt. Clemens woman's home on March 13.

Blackwell is due back in court for a probable cause conference on June 22.