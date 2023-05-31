Detroit man charged in Sumpter Township crash that killed one woman, injured another

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been charged with seven felonies after a woman was fatally pinned under a vehicle, and another woman was injured in a Sumpter Township crash on Sunday.

David Armando Palacios-Sanchez, 43, of Detroit, faces the following charges:

one count of operating while intoxicated, causing death

one count of reckless driving causing death

one count of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury

one count of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function

two counts of failure to stop at scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death

one count of possession of a controlled substance - less than 25 grams

The incident happened at about 8:21 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, in the 26880 block of Sumpter Road.

According to the Sumpter Township Police Department, the individuals involved in the crash were leaving a large gathering at a residence in the area.

Police say two women were walking north along the east shoulder when the defendant recklessly exited the driveway and headed northbound.

He lost control of the vehicle, drove off the roadway, hit one of the females, and ran over the other before he crashed into a tree.

Reyna Martinez-Hernandex, 49, of Rockford, Illinois, was pinned under the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The 36-year-old woman from Plainfield, New Jersey, was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The Sumpter Township Police Department arrested Palacios-Sanchez about three hours after the crash. A drone unit using infrared technology located him hiding in the woods north of the scene. Officers found him, and he was taken into custody.

He was arraigned on Wednesday, May 31, and given a $500,000 cash bond. His probable cause conference is scheduled for June 14.