Man arrested in Sumpter Township hit-and-run that killed Illinois woman

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man was arrested hours after police say he struck two women, killing one in Sumpter Township.

According to a Facebook post from the Sumpter Township Police Department, authorities were called at about 8:24 p.m. on Sunday to the 26000 block of Sumpter Road. Police say a 49-year-old woman from Rockford, Illinois, died from her injuries. A 39-year-old woman from Plainfield, New Jersey, was taken to a hospital for severe injuries.

Police say the 43-year-old driver was traveling northbound when he lost control and struck the women before hitting a tree.

Authorities arrested the driver about three hours later after a drone unit from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office found him hiding in the woods north of the scene.

The driver's identity has not been released pending case review from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.