Detroit man charged in shooting outside Royal Oak Township church

A 23-year-old Detroit man accused of firing shots outside a Royal Oak Township church, causing damage, has been charged.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Michael Tyrone Bowers III is charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle, discharging a firearm in/at a building and two counts of felony firearm.

On April 16, police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Cloverdale and Woodside avenues. Upon arrival, authorities found bullet holes in the entryway of the God's Grace Missionary Baptist Church.

Surveillance video showed a vehicle connected to the shooting that allegedly belonged to Bowers, prosecutors say.

Police arrested Bowers that same day, and a gun that was believed to have been used was seized.

Prosecutors say no one was hurt, and the church was unoccupied at the time of the shooting.

"Houses of worship are too often the targets of shootings," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "Churches, synagogues, and mosques should be safe spaces for their congregations. While this church was unoccupied at the time of this incident, the loss of security felt by parishioners when their sanctuary is attacked is all too real."

Note: The video above originally aired on April 17, 2026.