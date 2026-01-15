Man charged in Oak Park hit-and-run that killed disabled veteran

A Southfield man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 71-year-old wheelchair-bound disabled veteran in November 2025.

Devin Asa-Armon Light, 28, was arrested Thursday and arraigned on a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death, according to Oak Park police.

The incident happened in the early morning of Nov. 22, 2025, near Nine Mile Road and Harding Street, close to Greenfield Road. When police arrived, they found the victim in the roadway.

Despite officers performing lifesaving measures, the man died at the scene.

Investigators said the victim was in the road when he was hit by a motorist in a dark-colored sedan. The driver continued driving after the collision, according to officials.

Police said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m., though it wasn't reported until 5:20 a.m.

Investigators began searching for a dark gray 2023-2026 Hyundai Elantra and later found a 2024 dark gray Hyundai Elantra that had been abandoned in Detroit.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to call Oak Park police at 248-691-7447.

Note: The above video first aired on Nov. 24, 2025.