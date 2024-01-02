Man charged in murder of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll appears in court

(CBS DETROIT) - The man charged in the stabbing death of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll appeared in a Detroit court Tuesday for a probable cause hearing.

Michael Jackson-Bolanos was charged in December with Woll's murder. Woll was found stabbed to death outside her Lafayette Park home on Oct. 21.

Initially, a person of interest was arrested in connection to her death in November but was then released three days later.

Weeks after that arrest, Jackson-Bolanos, 28, of Detroit, was arrested and charged with murder, home invasion and lying to police.

His attorney, Brian Brown, said he believes police have the wrong suspect again because the evidence against his client is circumstantial at best.

"I really feel they got the wrong individual. I feel at the end of this case, the evidence will prove and show my client is innocent of the allegations," Brown said.

During Tuesday's probable cause hearing, prosecutors stated more evidence will be presented by the next court date, including a dozen witnesses.

"One is a compilation video that I intend to present, and the second is a phone mapping report that is being prepared by the FBI," said Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Elsey.

A preliminary hearing for Jackson-Bolanos is scheduled for Jan. 16.