Second person of interest taken into custody in murder of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll

(CBS DETROIT) - A second person of interest in the murder of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll has been taken into custody, the Detroit Police Department confirmed Sunday.

"DPD can confirm that a person of interest has been taken into custody in furtherance of the investigation into the murder of Samantha Woll," Detroit police said in a statement. "In an effort to ensure the integrity of this ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time. Additional information will be released in the near future."

Woll, 40, the president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit, was found stabbed to death outside her home in Lafayette Park on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Woll attended a wedding the night before and returned home from the wedding at about 12:30 a.m. Police found no signs of forced entry into Woll's residence. Investigators believe Woll was stabbed inside her home and then made her way out to her yard, where she was found.

A suspect was arrested on Nov. 8 but was later released on Nov. 11.

In a press conference on Oct. 23, Detroit Police Chief James White said that evidence suggests the crime was not motivated by antisemitism.

Woll led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue since 2022 and had previously served on Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin's team.